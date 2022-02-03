Rwanda: Senate Approves New RBC, Forensic Laboratory Bosses

The Upper Chamber of Parliament has approved the appointments of Prof Claude Mambo Muvunyi as the new Director General for Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), and Dr. Charles Karangwa as the Director General of Rwanda Forensic Laboratory.

The two officials were appointed by the cabinet on Wednesday January 27, and were vetted by the senators on February 2.

While presenting to the senators a report on why Karangwa should be approved, Senator Lambert Dushimimana, Chairperson of Committee on Political Affairs and Governance described him as 'capable'.

"He (Karangwa) was the board chair of the forensic laboratory and was at the forefront of setting up the laboratory which is why he is well versed with all the activities in the laboratory".

Karangwa has also previously served as acting Director General of the Foods and Drugs Authority.

According to the report presented to senate, Karangwa's main priorities will be expanding the laboratory, increasing the number of staff and equipment in the laboratory, and establishing a working relationship with universities so they can teach forensic courses as a way of building human resource in the area.

He has also added that he will work towards making the laboratory internationally accredited and making sure that fast services are provided to women and children who have been victims of rape or defilement so the evidence can be collected in good time.

New RBC boss

The upper chamber of parliament also approved the appointment of Prof. Claude Mambo Muvunyi as the new Director General for Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC).

His approval came after the presentation of a report presented by Senator Adrien Umuhire, the chairperson of the Committee on Social Affairs and Human Rights, the committee that vetted him.

"RBC has been at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19, and has been dutifully executing it's duties in fighting other diseases as well" she noted.

Senator Umuhire added that from the discussions they conducted with Prof Muvunyi, they are sure that he is fit for the job and uphold the achievements that the Centre has so far achieved.

Muvunyi was tasked by different senators to promote accountability, and decentralising health services to citizens among others.

Muvunyi is a senior lecturer at the University of Rwanda where he specialises in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases at the College of Medical and Health Sciences.

He will replace Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, who was on December 7, 2021 suspended "over matters of accountability" according to a statement released at the time by the Office of Prime Minister.