Nigeria: Emirates to Resume Flights to Nigeria From February 5

Emirates has announced that it would restart flights from Dubai to Nigeria from February 5 2022.

The airline stated that it would operate to and from Abuja and Lagos with daily flights, providing more choice, comfort and enhanced connectivity for travellers connecting to Dubai and over 120 destinations.

Emirates in a statement made available to THISDAY said it would operate to Abuja with EK 785 and 786. EK 785 would depart Dubai at 1100hrs, arriving in Abuja at 1540hrs (3:40 pm). The return flight, EK 786 would take off from Abuja at 1900 (7:00 pm), arriving in Dubai at 0435hrs the next day.

Emirates flight EK 783 to Lagos would depart Dubai at 1030hrs, arriving in Lagos at 1540hrs (3:40 pm). The return flight EK 784 would depart Lagos at 1810hrs (6:10 pm), arriving in Dubai at 0415hrs the next day.

All flights can be booked on emirates.com via travel agents.

"All passengers travelling from Nigeria with Dubai as their final destination require a 48-hour PCR test.

"Passengers must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility, and validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected. Upon arrival in Dubai, passengers will undergo an additional Covid-19 PCR test and remain in self-quarantine until the results of the test are received.

"Passengers travelling from Nigeria and transiting in Dubai are required to follow the rules and requirements of their final destination," the airline said.