Nigeria: USAID Launches $25m Programme in Borno, Yobe

3 February 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a $25 million Opportunities to Learn Activity in Borno and Yobe states.

This was to ensure that out-of-school children and youth in north-east Nigeria are able to gain foundational literacy, numeracy, and social and emotional learning skills.

According to a statement yesterday, the skills would enable children and youth affected by crisis and conflict to progress to higher levels of education, training, or engagement in the workforce.

The statement revealed that USAID awarded the $25 million activity to the International Rescue Committee, leading a consortium comprising Plan International, the American University in Nigeria, Inclusive Development Partners, and Restoration of Hope Initiative.

In her remarks, USAID Acting Mission Director, Katie Donohoe, said: "The programme will strengthen the ability of education authorities in Borno and Yobe states to meet the challenge of rebuilding a ravaged school system and provide learners with a chance for a quality future."

The education crisis in northeast Nigeria remains an obstacle to strengthening resilience, development, and peace in the region. Children and youth in Borno and Yobe face protracted conflict, forced displacement, economic uncertainty, food insecurity, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These factors contribute to widespread poverty, lost livelihoods, and years of education loss. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the vast majority of the 10 million out-of-school children live in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states. More than half of them have not received any formal education.

