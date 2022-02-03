Nigeria/Ghana: CAF Rejects Plans By Ghana to Change Venue for World Cup Playoff With Nigeria

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rejected Ghana Football Federation's plans to move the 2022 World Cup playoff first leg between Super Eagles and the Black Stars to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Ghana FA had submitted two home venues that is the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and the Accra Sports Stadium for the World Cup playoff with Nigeria.

But because of the Ghana's Independence Day celebrations slated for March 6 at the Cape Coast Stadium, sports authorities directed GFA to contact CAF on the need to move the game to the Baba Yara facility.

CAF however turn down the request, insisting that the match be played at the Accra Sports Stadium and not the Baba Yara Stadium.

Below is the statement from CAF on why it turn down the request:

"The FIFA World Cup 2022 preliminary competition regulations in its article 21 venues, kick-off times and training sessions stipulates that "The venues of matches shall be set by the host association and/or by the confederation, as applicable, and the matches may only be played in stadiums that have been inspected and approved by the confederation concerned. The opponents and the FIFA general secretariat shall be notified by the host association and/or by the confederation, as applicable, at least three months before the match in question is due to be played."

"24th of December 2021 was the deadline set by CAF for the participating national associations to select and communicate to CAF their preferred venue for the playoff round of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers.

"On the 23rd of December 2021, GFA informed CAF that Cape Coast Stadium was the venue selected for the playoff round of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers.

"Based on the venue selection received from each of the participating national association, CAF has timely concluded the assessment of the selected stadium(s) and communicated to FIFA the venue decisions for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoff round.

"Considering that matchday is in less than 30 days, CAF is not in a position to delay any further the confirmation of the match venue. As you are aware, the selection of the venue, respective date, and time of the match, has to be set well in advance having a direct impact on the preparation of match logistics and operations by all the concerned parties.

"Besides, please note that Kumasi Sports Stadium is currently non-homologated by CAF to host international matches, since it has been under renovations and no CAF inspection was conducted to the stadium to re-assess the level of stadium compliance.

"Considering the above, the request of change of venue is not accepted, hence the match Ghana Vs. Nigeria for the playoff round of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers should be maintained at Cape Coast Stadium.

"In case your association reiterate the position to change the venue since there is no other approved venue in Ghana, your national team will be requested to play its upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoff round match in an approved stadium outside its territory, and the venue must be selected from among the stadiums approved by CAF."