Nigeria: Govt Launches Nigeria Integrated Energy Planning Tool Today

The federal government will today launch The Integrated Energy Planning Tool in collaboration with Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL).

According to a statement signed by SEforAll's Director of Communications, Sherry Kenny, the launch, which would be performed by Nigeria's Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, would be held with support from the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet and The Rockefeller Foundation.

The new data-driven, interactive platform, the statement explained, would support the country's ambition of achieving SDG7 - universal energy access - by 2030.

The Nigeria Integrated Energy Planning Tool, powered by extensive geospatial modeling and layers of data, is the first truly integrated energy planning platform that incorporates the requirements for universal residential electrification, institutional electrification, powering of productive uses, and access to clean cooking.

Highlighting the importance of The Tool, the statement stated, would promote a holistic approach to achieving SDG7 and energy development while also supporting local manufacturing, expanding local solar technology value chains, and potentially creating thousands of new jobs in Nigeria's energy sector.

The interactive Tool, which gives energy developers and investors the data-driven information they need before entering the market, could also provide a blue print for other African countries to follow ultimately helping to ensure that everyone on the continent has access to affordable and sustainable energy.

The interactive platform would provide low-cost, dynamic and data-driven intelligence for a range of stakeholders, including the Government and private sector, to identify the mix of technologies and spending required to achieve universal energy access

Alongside the Vice President, there would also be other global speakers at the virtual event, including the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed; CEO, Special Representative to the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, Damilola Ogunbiyi and President of The Rockefeller Foundation, Dr. Rajiv J. Shah.