Nigeria: In Gun Duel, Combined Security Operatives Kill Three Kidnappers Along Benin-Ekpoma Road

3 February 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Security operatives comprising police, army and local vigilante men yesterday killed three kidnappers along the Benin/Ekpoma road, in Edo State.

The incident occurred at Okhuo, a community close to Ehor, headquarters of Uhunmwode local government area of the state.

The rampaging kidnappers had reportedly taken over the ever busy highway on Tuesday morning, but were driven into the forest by security operatives who engaged them in gun battle.

Travellers plying the road were held for several hours while the security operatives engaged the hoodlums.

It was gathered that in the cause of the gun duel, an unidentified man who was driving a Lexus SUV was hit by stray bullet on his shoulder.

Not deterred, the gunmen were said to have appeared on the highway yesterday morning, laying ambush for travellers plying the road but met a combined team of security operatives who came to the rescue of the motorists, as they engaged the hoodlums.

The hoodlums however succumbed to the superior power of the security men who neutralised three of them, while others escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries.

The State Police Command Spokesman, SP Kontongs Bello, confirmed the incident in a phone interview.

He said: "It's true sir, it happened yesterday (Tuesday) at 0620hrs, Okhuo in Ehor area, but the combined team of the police and the military foiled the attempt, nobody was kidnapped, one person, a young man driving Lexus 350 was hit in his car in his shoulder.

"Meanwhile today (Wednesday), the hoodlums come out again and three of them were gun down by the combined team of the police, military and vigilentee."

