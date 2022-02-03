Nigeria: Over 90% of Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists Have Turned Over New Leaf - Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has disclosed that no fewer than 90 per cent of terrorist elements who had a change of heart and repented from the life of crimes in the State have actually turned over new leaf.

Zulum stated this yesterday while speaking with newsmen after the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons, by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, had late last year stressed that terrorists do not genuinely repent from their ways, advising that terrorists must be forcefully dealt with and be eliminated.

The Borno Governor, however, was of different opinion as he said Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist groups that have so far come out to surrender to government have genuinely shown sign of remorse.

he repentant terrorists are already giving the government the necessary support.

Asked if he was confident that the terrorists were truly repentant, Zulum said: "Hundred per cent confident. Yes. While no process is perfect in the entire world, so far, so good, the process has yielded positive results.

"I believe, over 90 per cent of those that have surrendered are doing well and have given the government the necessary support. They are also calling their colleagues in the bush to come out and join the process of peacebuilding.

Commenting on the inauguration of the committee to resettle the IDPs, the governor said: "Indeed, we are so much happy, especially those of us that are in the North-east because thousands of people were displaced, some are taking refuge in the Republic of Chad, Republic of Niger and Cameroon.

"And this is the time that the Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with the state governments of the North-east, will facilitate the repatriation of the internally displaced persons that are living in our neighboring countries to Nigeria.

"The committee is also to look into the management of the repentant Boko Haram members. So indeed, we are so grateful and the entire northeastern government will give maximum support to this committee.

"We will provide the necessary support to the federal government under the distinguished leadership of Mr. President, we shall provide the support and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and others and the military to ensure that this process yields the desired result

Asked if the refugees are ready to come back, he said: "They are overready. They have been agitating for a return for the last two and a half years. But unfortunately, the enabling environment has not been created for that return.

"But now that the federal government has acted when all the necessary resources and materials needed to ensure their return in a dignified manner will be provided by the federal government and we remain extremely grateful."