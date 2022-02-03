Tanzania: Geita Council Receives 321m/ - From Mining Company

BUCREEF Mining Company has provided about 321m/- as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Geita District Council to support health and education sectors.

The fund was presented to the District Developmental Committee over the weekend by Bucreef Acting General Manager Mr Isaac Bisansaba.

He said, Bucreef as a partner of the State Mining Company (Stamico) was yet to start official production and the fund released did not relate to the company's production.

"As per the law governing CSR the company is committed to support the community," he said.

He stressed that, the fund would be channeled to education projects in Kaseme and Lwamugasa wards and health projects in Bugurula and Busanda wards in the District.

Bucreef Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Andrew Cheatle said that CSR fulfillment is an important factor in the company's operations as it protects the dignity and create good community relations.

"We are your child, and as we grow, we will continue working together, between the company, community and the government with the aim of improving the lives of Geita residents," he said.

Geita District Council's Chairperson, Mr Charles Kazungu said Kaseme, Lwamugasa and Busanda wards would receive 75m/- each while Bugurula ward will receive 96m/-.

Acting CEO of Stamico, Dr Venance Mwasse said that the project is the result of an existing partnership in which Stamico owns 45 per cent shares while Bucreef owns 55 per cent.