Africa: Tz Participates in AU Executive Council Session

FOREIGN Affairs and East African Cooperation Deputy Minister, Ambassador Mbarouk Nassoro Mbarouk is leading a Tanzanian delegation in the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU) that commenced on Wednesday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The meeting is preparations for the 35th Ordinary Session for the Heads of State and Government scheduled to take place on February 5 and 6 this year.

During the session the ministers were set to receive a report on implementation of the AU Commission responsibilities and its institutions for 2021.

A statement availed to the Media yesterday said that the agenda include, among others, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in Africa and efforts to increase availability of vaccines in Africa.

The meeting will also discuss about peace, defense and security in Africa and efforts being undertaken to strengthen peace and resolve conflicts.

It further said that the meeting will also endorse official use of Kiswahili within the AU. In January this year, Tanzania submitted to the African Union Commission a certificate for approval of the establishment of AfCFTA after being approved by Tanzania's Parliament on September last year.

Deputy Minister Mbarouk is expected to emphasize on Tanzania's commitment to continue contributing for strengthening peace and security in Africa through AU.

He will also present Tanzania's stance on importance of commencing AfCFTA implementation for the benefits of all African citizens.

The ministers' meeting was preceded by the Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives' Committee held between January 20 and 31 this year.

"The African continent through AU is implementing various strategies to fight Covid-19 pandemic, including getting adequate vaccines and fight economic effects of the disease.

In doing so Africa is finalizing a process of conducting trade through AfCFTA, which is expected to contribute to the economy of Africa," said Tanzanian Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to AU, Mr Innocent Shiyo.