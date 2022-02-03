Tanzania: UAE Investors Land in Zanzibar to Explore Opportunities

DELEGATES from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) based International Holding Company (IHC) arrived here Tuesday to explore investment opportunities in various sectors including health, agriculture and industries.

This follows a recent visit by President Hussein Mwinyi to the UAE, where he invited prospective investors to explore Zanzibar investment opportunities.

The Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA), Executive Director Sharifu Ali Sharifu announced the arrival of UAE investors after the conclusion of a working session, which brought together executive of Zanzibar government institutions and the IHC management.

"We are happy to receive the IHC delegation and we had a fruitful session shortly after their arrival," Mr Sahrif informed journalists at ZIPA offices.

Mr Sharifu said that the company is committed to invest in Zanzibar in various major development projects.

He said government institutions are required to give maximum cooperation to facilitate the investments, which is in line with the wishes of President Mwinyi.

"ZIPA call upon government institution to provide maximum cooperation to IHC delegation so that they can be attracted to invest in Zanzibar," he said, adding that if all goes well, the company expects to start work before June this year.

Mr Sharifu also noted that the coming of IHC officers from the UAE is one of the fruits of Dr Mwinyi's recent visit to the region and that their arrival marks the beginning of the many foreign investors planning to come to Zanzibar

Permanent Secretary- Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries, DrAboud Suleiman said his Ministry had already completed all the necessary preparations of a special plan that will highlight key investment opportunities.

"Our ministry has developed a plan that highlight key investment opportunities... it is available for investors," Dr Suleiman said as

The Executive Secretary of the Tourism Commission Ms Hafsa Mbamba said that the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage will provide required cooperation to the investors.

President Mwinyi last month traveled to Abu Dhabi, where he wooed investors to come to Zanzibar to explore investment opportunities in oil and gas, fishing, marine and farming.