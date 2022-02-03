Tanzania: Over 80,000 Passengers Recorded At Bukoba Airport

A total of 89,948 passengers were recorded at the Bukoba Airport between 2019 to last year, it has been disclosed.

Bukoba Airport Manager, Ms Cecilia Kamwela informed the Minister for Works and Transport Professor Makame Mbarawa during his recent tour of Kagera that 45,450 passengers were recorded during 2019/2020 while 44,489 passengers were recorded in 2020/2021.

Elaborating, she said at least 110 passengers were being recorded on daily basis among them 70 passengers using Air Tanzania and 40 of them Precision Air.

She further said that, about 28,693 passengers were recorded during 2014, with the number slightly increasing to 31,914 and 33,124 passengers over the next two years (2015/16).

"This was an indication that more passengers were using the Bukoba Airport," she said.

However, she appealed to government to avail power to Bukoba Airport a runway to enable the airport to operate during the night.

On November 6, 2017 the late President John Magufuli shelved the envisaged construction of Omukajunguti Airport in Missenyi district and instead ordered that the 9bn/- compensation budget be used to extend the Bukoba Airport runway. It was argued that it was important to extend the airport's runway from 1.5kms to two kilomitres to enable larger aircraft to land.