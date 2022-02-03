Tanzania: Zsf to Support Zanzibar Sugarcane Farmers

THE Zanzibar Sugar Factory (ZSF) intends to support sugarcane farmers to move from traditional subsistence farming to commercial agriculture so that they could increase production and upturn their income. Sugarcane farmers and stakeholders-community (Shehas) and religious leaders from three regional administrations of Mjini-Magharib, North and South heard about the good news during a meeting with ZSF management who encouraged them so that they adopt modern commercial farming.

Mr Mahesh Patel, the Chairperson of ZSF said traditional farming and lack of skills have led many farmers to remain poor despite directing their efforts in sugarcane cultivation.

"Under the planned programme, the factory will enable the small holder farmers to change their way of farming.

This is meant to support them to uplift production and their income," Mr Patel said, adding that modern farming would include knowledge about irrigation.

He said that farmers will also be provided with knowledge of growing other crops such as vegetables and rice, promising a reliable market as ZSF will buy the produce from farmers and sell to other people.

Mr Patel noted that support for sugarcane farmers follows a survey in all the three regions that found out that the farmers have failed to increase production and income because of maintaining the old ways of farming, "despite the fact that Zanzibar has enough resources, including good land." The chairperson said that sugarcane has many benefits, including sugar production and other products such as fertilizers, spirit /alcohol for hospital use, flavors and cosmetics like perfume.

He urged people to give priority to agriculture to increase their income and the country's economy growth.

He said many countries in the world have made great strides in sugarcane processing and that if it is improved here it will boost the economy for both individual farmers and the country, as it is the case with cloves.

"There is a need for these farmers to be provided with adequate education and standard infrastructure to achieve the goals of the factory and farmers in eradicating poverty in the country," he said.

The ZSF Sugarcane Farmers' Empowerment Project Manager, Mr Frank Hubert encouraged farmers to form groups to strengthen cooperation in their cultivation to increase production capacity of sugarcane to meet the growing demand.

"The move to establish agricultural groups will help and provide motivation and awareness among you, particularly in the move towards modern commercial farming by applying modern technology and irrigation," he advised sugarcane farmers On their part, farmers - Mr Ali Abdalla from Cheju village rice scheme and Mr Mohamed Haji who is also a community leader (Sheha) for Kilombero area expressed their gratitude to ZSF for the good plan to assist and empower farmers to adopt commercial farming.

"We hope for a bright future in sugarcane farming, as we have not benefited from farming for long. We look forward to improvement," said Mr Abdalla who also raised concerns over livestock keepers for leaving their animals into sugarcane farms.

ZSF Public Relations Officer, Ms Fatma Ali appealed to farmers and shehas to trust the factory, as it is ready to work with them by empowering them, and that ZSF's production capacity has been growing from 400 tons before renovation of machines to 800 tons per day. In the last season (last year) the Isles sugar factory produced 7,241 tons of sugar, while it bought 16,000 tons of sugarcane from farmers.