Malawi: PAC Re-Summons Attoney General Nyirenda

2 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Parliament's Public Appointments Committee (PAC) says it has summoned Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda again after he failed to appear before the committee on Tuesday.

The committee wants Chakaka Nyirenda to explain issues surrounding the appointment of chief executive officers in various parastatals.

According to the Chairperson of the Committee, Joyce Chitsulo, they want the AG to clarify on why appointments of CEOs are sent to the Office of the President and Cabinet for endorsement.

Parliament gives boards of parastatals powers to appoint people in such positions.

The committee also wants those who facilitate illegal appointments of CEOs to be punished, apart from dismissing the appointed persons.

PAC previously summoned Chakaka Nyirenda but failed to appear due to other pressing engagements in Blantyre.

