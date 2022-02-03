Mozambique: Mozambican and Us Forces On Joint Exercises

Maputo — The Mozambican and US governments launched joint military exercises on Monday, according to a press release from the US embassy.

The Embassy said that is "the third Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) program within ten months, in which the U.S. Army will partner with the Mozambican military to hone special operations skills".

The JCET programme, it added, "provides foreign military and U.S. special operations forces an opportunity to exchange knowledge and best practices. In addition to military training, the two-month U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) JCET exercise will focus on the law of armed conflict, human rights, and medical training".

"As a strategic partner, the United States is committed to ensuring that our military-to-military engagements continue during such an important moment for Mozambique's national security," said outgoing US Ambassador to Mozambique Dennis W. Hearne. "Military exchanges like these are important for the security and prosperity of Mozambique and the region."