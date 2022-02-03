Zimbabwe: Kaschula Picks Two Medals At Canadian Rowing Champs

UPCOMING rower Danielle Kaschula produced an impressive performance to claim two medals in the 2022 Canadian Indoor Rowing Championships at were held virtually on Sunday.

She won a gold medal in the Under-19 women's 500m event in a time of 1 minute 37 seconds, in a field of 18 rowers predominantly from Canada and the USA.

The Zimbabwean rower was four seconds faster than the silver medalist from Canada.

Kaschula went on to pick a silver medal in the Under-19 women's 2000m event with a time of 7 minutes 19 seconds. There were 21 rowers competing in this event, with Canada and USA dominating.

On first place was Canada's Mira Calder with a time of 7 minutes 10 seconds.

Rowing Association of Zimbabwe have hailed Kaschula for her achievement as she continues to raise the country's flag high.

"The Rowing Association of Zimbabwe is delighted with the success achieved by Danielle and commends her and her family for the hard work that has been put into training for the 2022 Canadian Indoor Rowing Championships.

"What is remarkable about Danielle's medals is that while she was competing in the Under-19 women's events, Danielle is in Form Two at Peterhouse Girls School and is under 14 years of age.

"Due to the time differences between Canada and Zimbabwe, Danielle was rowing in her races after 11pm at night, Zimbabwe time," said RAZ president Andrew Lorimer.

Lorimer said they are hopeful of Kaschula competing in the World Indoor Championships due to take place this month.

"Hopefully, Danielle will next race at the World Indoor Rowing Championships being held virtually between the 26th and 27th of February 2022," said Lorimer.

Kaschula was one of many athletes from 25 countries from around the world that competed at the 2022 Canadian Indoor Rowing Championships, including athletes from rowing powerhouses such as Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Great Britain, France, Italy, South Africa, USA and Canada.

The Peterhouse pupil made headlines last year when she won a bronze medal at the World Rowing Indoor Championships held virtually. She finished in the Under-19 women's 500m race.

Just like the previous edition, this year's World Indoor Championships will be held virtually and she will be hoping for another fine show.

The weekend's results should be a confidence booster for her.

Based on her achievements in the last couple of years, it seems Kaschula is on course for more achievements.