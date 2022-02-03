Uganda: Ura Registers Revenue Shortfall of Shs 900 Billion in Six Months

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) incurred a revenue shortfall of shs901 billion between July to December 2021.

This was revealed by John Musinguzi, URA Commissioner General during a news conference on Wednesday while highlighting the revenue performance for the period of July to December 2021.

Musinguzi said the tax body was given a revenue target of Shs 22.4 trillion which is 16.10% higher than the actual revenue collection from the last financial year.

As a result, in the last six months, Musinguzi said URA had projected to collect Shs11 trillion but collected slightly over Shs 10 trillion.

"A shortfall of shs900.81 billion was incurred with a performance of 91.86%," he said.

In this period, Musinguzi said domestic tax revenue collections were Shs 6.23 trillion against a target of Shs 7.2 trillion.

He categorised the shortfalls as thus: direct domestic taxes (shs274 billion), indirect domestic taxes (shs487 billion) and Non Tax Revenue (NTR) (sh191 billion).

"Customs tax collections in the first 6 months of the 2021/2022 were shs4.1 trillion against a target of shs4.102 trillion, posting a shortfall of shs26.33 billion, and performance of 99.36%," he said.