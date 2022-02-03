Uganda: Ura Registers Revenue Shortfall of Shs 900 Billion in Six Months

2 February 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) incurred a revenue shortfall of shs901 billion between July to December 2021.

This was revealed by John Musinguzi, URA Commissioner General during a news conference on Wednesday while highlighting the revenue performance for the period of July to December 2021.

Musinguzi said the tax body was given a revenue target of Shs 22.4 trillion which is 16.10% higher than the actual revenue collection from the last financial year.

As a result, in the last six months, Musinguzi said URA had projected to collect Shs11 trillion but collected slightly over Shs 10 trillion.

"A shortfall of shs900.81 billion was incurred with a performance of 91.86%," he said.

In this period, Musinguzi said domestic tax revenue collections were Shs 6.23 trillion against a target of Shs 7.2 trillion.

He categorised the shortfalls as thus: direct domestic taxes (shs274 billion), indirect domestic taxes (shs487 billion) and Non Tax Revenue (NTR) (sh191 billion).

"Customs tax collections in the first 6 months of the 2021/2022 were shs4.1 trillion against a target of shs4.102 trillion, posting a shortfall of shs26.33 billion, and performance of 99.36%," he said.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X