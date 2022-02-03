Tanzania: New Plan Introduced to Curb Rising Mental Cases

THE government is planning to integrate the treatment of mental and psychiatric related diseases in other health services to curb rising cases of the illness.

Currently, according to the Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Godwin Mollel, medical treatment and drugs of the mental health and psychiatric patients are issued for free.

Dr Mollel gave the sentiment in Dodoma when reacting to a main question posed by Ms Mariam Kisangi (Special Seat-CCM) sought to know government plans to construct mental health wards in Temeke, Amana and Mwananyamala hospitals in Dar es Salaam region.

He further said that the newly formed Ministry of Community Development, Gender and Special Groups will come up with the best strategies to address the situation.

"The new Ministry will soon come up with the best strategies on how they are going to handle the situation," he told the parliamentarians.

He said the government is integrating mental health treatment with other health services so that they bring the services closer to the communities.

The government set aside 200m/- in the 2021/22 financial year for the construction of a mental health ward.

Most of the Parliamentarians debating insisted on the need for having in place the psycho-social services whereas patients should undergo psychological treatment.

Others underscored the need to increase social workers at one for every ward whereas Dr Mollel said the cadre is available but they are assigned other duties expressing optimism that the new ministry will address the matter.