Tanzania: Engage in Law-Making Process - Tulia

SPEAKER of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson has urged members of the public to fully participate in the law-making process, through expressing their views whenever the Parliament announces the receipt of a bill from the government.

Dr Tulia said the government introduces the greater part of bills that are normally tabled before the House for debate, saying much as legislators are representatives of the people, still it requires inputs of the general public to pass laws of the land.

This is why; she said the Parliament has always conducted public hearings to seek the stakeholders' views on various draft bills. That, according to Dr Tulia, is one way the public might directly participate in the formation of various laws of the land.

Dr Tulia said in the law-making process, the interest of the society and the interest of the state meet, adding that society needs a stable legal system that reflects their changing demands and interests.

She also encouraged lawyers to present their views on any bill through the public hearings, without necessarily going via their organization.

She made the call during an occasion to mark the Law Day in Dodoma yesterday, in response to a request from Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) President, Dr Edward Hosea, who called on the need for drafting of laws that fully embodies the views of the citizens.

"I would also like to draw Dr Hosea's attention to the fact that TLS is one of the stakeholders that we invite to participate in the law - making process when the government brings several bills to Parliament," she added.

Dr Tulia explained that because they can't reach everyone, the process involves MPs and stakeholders such as TLS. "So we're encouraging community members who can write to us to contribute to a particular bill to do so. We thank TLS for the inputs you make when we prepare several laws," she said.

Dr Tulia who was addressing the public for the first time in that capacity expressed her gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan, for the great faith she has bestowed on her through the various processes they have gone through.

"You as the Head of State showed your faith in me that is why Tanzanians through their 393 representatives (MPs), the 10 you nominated, the MPs from all 264 constituencies in mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, 113 women MPs and five from the House of Representatives all said yes on Tuesday, to show they join you in believing me," said Dr Tulia

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Through this platform, I sincerely thank Tanzanians for the honour you have given me to be the leader of our Tanzanian parliament," remarked Dr Tulia In response to Tulia's election, Dr Katanta Simwanza, a gender, child protection, and public health specialist, said CCM is living up to its 2020/2025 election manifesto 'first pillar, which spoke of human dignity with a focus on equality and justice.

"These positions have been held by men for many years, thus Tulia's act of vying for speaker of parliament and winning it was an act of bravery because her status as deputy speaker qualified her to assume the top post," he said.

Dr Simwanza continued, "It will be difficult to achieve development without the involvement of all groups at the leadership level. "Everyone has a role to play in reaching development; the election of Dr Tulia to the top post of the House demonstrates to the rest of the world that the country is committed to advancing equality by ensuring that both men and women hold leadership roles." He stated that Tulia was not elected because she is a woman; rather, people should recognise that this was a difficult exercise in which other women also participated; however, MPs chose to trust her because they had already evaluated her for the position of deputy speaker.

Dr Rose Reuben, Executive Director of the Tanzania Media Women's Association (TAMWA), expressed her delight that Tulia was elected as the eighthphase Speaker.

"As TAMWA, we see this as a result of our efforts to increase women's participation in Tanzania's political process and leadership positions," she said.