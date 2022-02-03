Tanzania: Samia Hails Judicial Creativity

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has welcomed a move by the judiciary to come up with a new technology of artificial intelligence in justice dispensation, while calling on the judicial system to eliminate persistent corruption and impunities.

The Head of State underscored the need for the judiciary to seal all loopholes for corruption, so that the minority groups, especially women in cases of inheritance, get their due rights once they lose their loved ones.

She was speaking during the climax of the Law Day commemoration at Chinangali Park grounds in Dodoma yesterday where she hailed the judiciary for banking on Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs) in justice dispensation.

The Law Day marking, signals the beginning of a new judicial calendar year, President Samia also asked the legal sector to look at the best ways to review the curriculum for students pursuing law, as well as intensifying in-house training programmes for lawyers in order to catch up with the changing technologies in the globe.

"The world is now in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) which is led by Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and in fact, the world economy is now controlled by the changing technologies," she insisted.

The president further directed universities, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology to ensure that pupils from primary education to students in the higher learning institutions were imparted with skills that can help them to work in the changing globe.

President Samia insisted that the country must produce human resources that are capable of matching the current situation. She promised that the government will continue to invest heavily in the ICT sector, especially on the National Broadband Backbone Network, to among others enable the judiciary to connect and integrate more centres at all court levels, thus facilitating timely access to justice.

Ms Samia also said that the government will continue to give priority of electricity connectivity to all courts from village level, in a bid to ensure that they conduct their activities smoothly.

President Samia on the other hand expressed her happiness to hear that the judiciary is constructing its headquarters in Dodoma but was quick to caution that value for money in execution of the project must be highly observed.

"It is a good move that you are erecting an edifice here in Dodoma, which will house the judiciary headquarters but you must make ensure value for money...I will personally come to inspect the construction process before officially inaugurating it," she alerted the Chief Justice Prof Ibrahim Juma and Chief Court Administrator Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his welcoming remarks to the president, Chief Justice Prof Juma said the judiciary was planning to introduce artificial intelligence technology, insisting that already, some countries were using Robots in the courts of law, which were competent in answering questions and translating languages as per the demands of the people seeking judicial services.

"With the new system, people do not need to use lawyers in court chambers," he said, adding that there was a dire need for universities to introduce a special course called Computer Programming for Lawyers in order to help new graduates to have skills that shall help them to live with the changing technologies.

Earlier, president of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), Dr Edward Hosea, marketed the artificial intelligence system in the judiciary, insisting that if used in the country it would help in increasing the pace for cases hearing as well as reducing costs. He further outlined TLS's plans among them, establishing the International Arbitration Centre, which has all international qualities thus helping Tanzanians and other international investors to refrain from seeking arbitration services from outside the country.

Also, the TLS president said that they had established legal aid services countrywide, in efforts to help people especially from the rural areas, who cannot afford to hire lawyers, whereas 21 centres had already been established to perform the desired duties.