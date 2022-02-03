Uganda: Explosion At Our Depot Injured 11, Says Vivo Energy

The distributor and marketer of Shell branded fuels and lubricants, Vivo Energy Uganda has in its latest statement said that the explosion at their Kampala depot injured 11 people.

An explosion at around 5pm on Wednesday rocked a Vivo Energy depot located along 7th street in Namuwongo, a Kampala suburb.

A preliminary statement had indicated that five people had been injured in the explosion but the latest statement by the fuel company has said 11 people including a street vendor were injured during the explosion.

"We can confirm that 11 people from the depot and a nearby street vendor unfortunately sustained

injuries as a result of the incident and were immediately rushed to International Hospital Kampala

(IHK), where they are currently receiving treatment," Vivo Energy Corporate Communications Manager Val Oketcho says.

"Three of these are currently in intensive care, a further one is in the high dependency unit, and the remaining eight people are being treated for minor injuries. We have contacted all these individuals'

families and will be remaining in close contact with all the admitted to monitor their condition and

ensure they are receiving the very best treatment and medical attention."

The fuel company notes that it is working closely with authorities to aid in investigations surrounding the explosion.