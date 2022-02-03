Uganda: Gen Muhoozi - "In My Opinion, Mao Is 'Most Brilliant' Opposition Politician"

3 February 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Edris Kiggundu

First Son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has declared that in his opinion, Norbert Mao, the president general of the Democratic Party, is the most "brilliant opposition politician in Uganda.

Without providing the yardstick for "brilliant" Muhoozi, who is also the commander of Land Forces, tweeted that Mao has presidential skills.

My big brother @norbertmao is the most brilliant opposition leader in Uganda today. He has Presidential skills. pic.twitter.com/QYVDY388Rx

-- Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) February 3, 2022

Mao has twice contested for the presidency, losing on both occasions. He is also the first person outside of Buganda to lead the Democratic Party.

His leadership of Uganda's oldest political party has been characterised by several political storms, the last of which led more than a dozen MPs to ditch DP for the National Unity Platform, in the run up to the 2021 elections.

Yet the gifted orator appears to have steadied the ship, for now.

Predictably, Muhoozi's tweet set off a number of reactions with some of his social media endorsing his view while others have poured hot water on it.

A one Oweishe Kabondo BC said chairman Mao has always practiced politics of maturity.

"People should always disagree to agree but not to hate those who hold different political opinions," he said.

Kemigisha Zoey wrote that what makes Mao outstanding is "his ability to discern and discuss issues objectively."

Others who responded to Muhoozi brought up the persistent allegations that Mao is in bed with the NRM.

Chris Kato said Mao has the ability "to sell the country for a piece of Kindanzi (doughnut)."

Muhoozi's tweet on Mao's abilities will add spice to what has become a tired debate: Does the first son harbour presidential ambitions?

Indeed some of the people pointed out that the tweet is indication that Muhoozi is trying to reach out to some opposition politicians as he lays the ground for a future presidential bid.

By law, serving army officers are barred from actively engaging in partisan politics.

