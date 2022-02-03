Mauritius: National Crisis Committee Briefs Prime Minister As Intense Tropical Cyclone Batsirai Moves Away From Mauritius

press release

The Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, was briefed, this afternoon, at the headquarters of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Centre (NDRRMC) in Port Louis, by the National Crisis Committee as intense tropical cyclone Batsirai moved away from Mauritius.

Batsirai passed at its closest point from Mauritius at a distance of 130 km to the north northwest of Grand Baie at around 15.00 hrs.

The National Crisis Committee was chaired by the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo, in the presence of the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun; the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard; the Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo; high officials and representatives of both the public and private sectors.

In a statement following the briefing, the Prime Minister thanked the members of the National Emergency Operations Command (NEOC), for their hard work during the passage of the cyclone, to ensure the safety of the population and the security of property and resources. He commended the Mauritius Meteorological Services for the accuracy and preciseness of the information on Batsirai's trajectory and evolution, which aided the authorities significantly in their decision-making in protecting the population.

According to Mr Jugnauth, the country was lucky for not having been hit directly by the intense tropical cyclone. He thus stressed that the damages were not extensive; but for the accumulation of water, fallen trees and branches, fallen eletric poles, impacting the road network, leading to power cuts and and disrupting the water supply.

"We need, first and foremost, to ensure that road networks, water and electricty supplies are restored as quickly as possible while urging those working to complete these repairs to take all necessary safety precautions, "affirmed the Prime Minister. He pointed out that other industries such as the agriculture sector required a more thorough evaluation of their situation.

It is recalled that the purpose of the National Crisis Committee is to supervise the organisation of operations and activities pertaining to disaster preparedness, response, relief and recovery at a ministerial level.

All schools to remain close tomorrow

For her part, the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology announced that schools would remain closed pending an impact assessment in all education institutions so as to welcome students in a safe and secure environment. "Parents and students would be kept informed," she said. Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun also apprised that COVID-19 vaccination for students had been postponed.