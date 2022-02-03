Zimbabwe: Thieves Drive Off With Unattended Vehicle

A 26-year-old Bulawayo man lost his vehicle, a Honda Fit, to unknown thieves on Monday after he left it unattended while ferrying some goods into his house.

Another man in Harare lost his vehicle to thieves while shopping in the city centre.

In the Bulawayo incident, the man had left the vehicle for a short period before he discovered it was missing.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the two incidents and said investigations were still in progress.

"Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of theft of a motor vehicle involving a blue Honda Fit vehicle (ADD 8285) which occurred at Rothbath Mansion Court at the intersection of Josiah Tongogara Street and 5th Avenue, Bulawayo on January 31, 2022 at about 3:13am," he said.

"A complainant aged 26 parked the vehicle for a short time while carrying some goods into a flat before he found the vehicle missing."

The Harare incident involves a 23-year-old man who lost his vehicle, a Toyota Runx last Friday in the city after he left it unattended and went shopping near the intersection of Rezende Street and Speke Avenue.

The man had left the keys in the ignition port and unknown thieves then took advantage and stole the car.

The vehicle is yet to be recovered.

"The ZRP urges members of the public to be security conscious," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Police have been urging the public to desist from leaving their cars unattended or leaving the keys in the ignition port as there were some criminals targeting them.

Many of the vehicles stolen during the past few months have been recovered.