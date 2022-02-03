Zimbabwe: Employee Found Dead in Car After Payment Row

3 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)

A 44-year-old Harare man was found dead in his vehicle on Monday, some weeks after he was assaulted by his employer for demanding money.

The suspect, aged 35, has since been arrested in connection with the case.

He is accused of assaulting the victim with a wooden plank all over his body who sustained a swollen head and several injuries all over his body.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP urges the public to promptly report all cases of violence to the police and seek medical attention when necessary," he said. "On January 3, 2022 at about 1600 hours, a Harare man aged 44 was assaulted by a wooden plank all over the body by his employer aged 35 after he had demanded some money from him.

"The victim sustained a swollen head and several injuries all over the body but did not report the matter to the police or seek medical attention. On January 31, 2022 at about 0600hours, the victim was found dead in a stationary vehicle."

Police suspect that the victim could have died as a result of the injuries sustained after being assaulted.

Investigations are still in progress.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X