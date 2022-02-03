Rwanda: Governor Gasana Urges Youth to Learn From Liberation Struggle

The Eastern province Governor, Emmanuel Gasana has urged Rwandan youth to learn from the spirit that characterised those who liberated the country and embrace heroic values.

He made the call on Tuesday, February 1, during the heroes' day celebration on January 1 in Nyagatare district while addressing 76 youth representing others from all districts across the country.

The Heroes Day was held under the theme "Our Heroism, our Dignity".

Gasana urged the youth to embrace virtues like endurance and patience in all activities aimed to safeguard the country explaining that, despite liberation struggle losing leaders at the beginning, the spirit of patience kept the struggle on course.

76 youth representing others from all districts across the country visited some historical sites of the Liberation war.

"The first thing that helped much in liberating the country was endurance and patience. This helped us to keep on fighting even after the death of late Major General Fred Gisa Rwigema who was leading the struggle," he said.

The youth were taken through the liberation journey and also toured Kagitumba border which was the point where liberation struggle began on October 1, 1990 as well as Nyabwishongwezi hill where Rwigema was shot dead one the second day of the liberation.

The youth also toured a place called "Agasantimetero" in Tabagwe sector which was the first place where President Paul Kagame stayed while commanding the liberation operations after the death of Rwigema.

Some of the 76 youth representing others from all districts across the country get some briefings in Nyagatare.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gasana told the youth to learn from President Kagame who took over liberation operations by changing war tactics.

Richard Kubana, Director General in charge of Community Mobilisation and Youth Volunteers Coordination in Community Policing in the ministry of local government said that taking the young people through the liberation journey is in line with finding a way to sustain what has been accomplished so far in rebuilding the country.

"The liberators did a great job and they still closely monitor the lives of young people to help them maintain the same spirit even to future generations," he said.

Alodie Iradukunda, the national coordinator of the youth council testified that they have learnt a lot from liberation struggle adding the youth are ready to keep emulating heroic acts.

During the same event, the youth donated a cow to Charles Buhura who was shot and handicapped during the liberation struggle.