Namibia/Morocco: Morocco Beckons Gladiators

THE Brave Gladiators will be among the 12 nations lining up for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), said head coach Woody Jacobs.

This month, his charges face Cosafa powerhouse Zambia over two legs of the deciding qualifier to secure a place in Morocco next year.

Regardless of Zambia's pedigree, Jacobs is adamant that Namibia will qualify for the Afcon finals.

But they may have to do so without star player Zenatha Coleman who is reportedly 'taking a break' from international football.

Coleman, who sealed a move to top Turkish side Fenerbahçe on Wednesday, has been fiercely critical of the Namibia Football Association in recent times.

She feels the federation is negligent towards women's football and that preferential treatment is given to the male teams.

"She was training with us prior to signing for her new team. Zenatha has always been a very important player for us, and that's why her name is on the list despite that she asked to take a break from the national team," Jacobs said when announcing his provisional squad in Windhoek yesterday.

"We want her to reconsider because the door is always open. We're waiting in full anticipation that she is going to join us," he continued.

"Last year she mentioned that she wants to take a break. We spoke about that and I could see that the confidence in still playing [for the national team] is there. She loves the game and loves her country," Jacobs said.

Coleman was instrumental in Namibia dismissing 2021 Cosafa Cup champions Tanzania from the Afcon qualifiers last year.

She scored all five of the Gladiators goal, as they shocked Tanzania 5-3 on aggregate.

"We're not a one player team but she lifts the others when she plays. Her teammates have a lot of respect for her and for what she has done for the image of women's football in the country."

Zambia's Copper Queens face South Africa's Banyana Banyana in a friendly on 12 February, ahead of the first leg qualifier on 16 February.

Both the friendly and the first leg will be played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Jacobs' side have no such luxuries, given the poor finances at the NFA. But they will be ready, he said.

"Preparation has been going on but to be honest, we're not yet at the level we want to be. We also don't want to peak too early, we want to go into the match with real quality and purpose," he said.

"We're nursing some injuries, so we'll see how that goes. We've assembled the same squad that did so well against Tanzania. We're good to go."

The Brave Gladiators host the return leg on 22 February in Dobsonville, South Africa, with Namibia not having a suitable venue for international football.

"We're looking forward to this match. We know what is expected of us as we're facing such a formidable opponent," said Jacobs.

"We take pride in how we played against Tanzania and we want to replicate that. If we do the right thing on the day and limit our mistakes. We can do this.

"I can tell you now that, come 22 February, we are going to Morocco."

Whether Coleman ends her self-imposed exile to help Namibia reach a second Afcon tournament, remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, Jacobs is upbeat about her new adventure.

"We're very happy that she found a new club. She's the standard bearer for our girls and we wish her all the best in Turkey," Jacobs said.

"Welcome to our family Zenatha Goeiman Coleman. We wish you good luck," Fenerbahçe said on its website.

Coleman spent the last five years in the Spanish top tier playing for Zaragoza, Valencia and Sevilla, making over 100 league appearances between the trio.

She had already made seven starts and six substitute appearances this season before making the switch to Turkey.

Fenerbahçe are currently second in group A of the Turkish league behind leaders Besiktas, who have won all seven of their matches to date.

Jacobs hopes that some of her compatriots make it to the professional ranks after the Zambia clashes.

"If I look at players from elsewhere and I look at the quality of the team we possess, these [Namibians] are players that should be playing professionally.

"The situation is of such a nature that it's windows of opportunity such as these that bring scouts. We hope that some of them can be snapped up by clubs in Europe or South Africa. I always say, if you do well, people will take notice of you."

The training squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers - Agnes Kauzuu, Melissa Matheus (both Tura Magic), Gweneth Narises (V-Power Angels);

Defenders - Emma Naris, Lydiana Nanamus, Selma Enkali, Veronica van Wyk and Nicole Philander (all Tura Magic), Ndapewa Katuta and Kamunikire Tjituka (both Nampol), Hilma Shapumba and Ester Hamukwaya (both Unam Bokkies), Veweziwa Kotjipati (Tus Lipperode);

Midfielders - Thomalina Adams, Ivonne Kooper, Memory Ngonda and Millicent Hikuam (all Tura Magic), Asteria Angula and Shanice Daries (both Galz & Goals), Annoushcka Kordom (Unattached), Meltret Ujama (Unam Bokies);

Forwards - Beverly Uueziua and Kylie van Wyk (Galz & Goals), Zenatha Coleman (Fenerbahce), Hillary Gonteb (Unam Bokkies), Fiola Vliete (V-Power Angels), Juliana Blou and Anna-Marie Shikusho (both Tura Magic);