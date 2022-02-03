Namibia: Knockout Spots Up for Grabs in Futsal League

THE Express Credit Namibian Futsal League enters its final round of league matches this weekend, with several teams still in the running for the knockout stages of the competition.

With the top four teams in the Men's A and B groups qualifying for the quarterfinal knockout stages on 19 February, and the top four women's teams qualifying for the semifinals, some positions are still open and some fierce contests can be expected this coming Saturday.

In the Men's A League, the top three positions have been secured, with Selecao on 16 points, Quality FC (13) and the defending champions X Men (13) all through to the playoffs, but the fourth spot is still open.

Last weekend, fourth-placed Faical FC lost 4-3 to Patriots to remain on 12 points, with the result that they can still be caught by Glamour Boys, who are three points behind.

Glamour Boys, however, have a tough assignment in their final league match on Saturday against Quality FC, whom they will have to beat by at least four goals, to clinch the final playoff spot.

In the Men's B League, the final playoff spots have been determined following last weekend's matches.

Chile Futsal Club picked up two wins, beating WSS 5-4 and SKW 4-3 to go to the top of the log on 18 points, while Duro Nation on 14, SBS Trucks on 13 and Windhoek North Futsal Club on 12 have also secured their playoff spots.

In the only B Division match on Saturday, SBS Trucks play Leopardo, who are sixth on the log on seven points, and cannot finish in the top four anymore.

The Women's League is still wide open, though, with only the defending champions Tura Magic, who lead the log on 10 points, and second-placed Khomas Nampol on nine points, virtually assured of reaching the knockout stages.

With six women's matches scheduled for Saturday, several other teams can still make the final playoff spots, including Unam Bokkies II (seven points), Ramblers I, Ramblers II and Rightway FC (six points), while even Unam Bokkies I and V Power Angels (four points each) are still in with an outside chance.

The organiser of the league, Andrei Tirtirau yesterday said that the league has reached an exciting climax.

"The matches were very intense over the past week, it was cut-throat stuff as the teams tried to make the playoffs. The level of competition and the atmosphere has been great," he said.

Besides the battle for league honours, the competing teams will have another incentive to aim for, according to Tirtirau.

"At the end of the league the top four teams will automatically qualify and receive free entry for the winter league which will run from March to May. Then we plan to hold a second summer league from August to November, and the aim is to start a Premier League next year which will include the top four teams of each league," he said.

"We will still finalise the modalities for the Premier League, but we are also planning two more tournaments at the coast, and our sponsor Express Credit has agreed to also sponsor these envisaged tournaments this year so we are very happy and excited about that," he said.