Namibia: Squash Announces Full Programme

THE Namibia Squash Association has announced a full programme of local, regional and international events that it plans to compete in during 2022.

The NSA held its annual general meeting in November last year where the following board members were elected to govern squash:

Rudi Koekemoer (president), Gerdus Louwrens (vice president), Robert McGregor (secretary), Michau Basson (treasurer), Danie Greeff (tournaments and rankings).

Other board members consist of the chairpersons of squash clubs, namely Devon Savage of Swakopmund Squash Club, who also coordinates squash development; the chairperson of Wanderers Squash Club, Andrew Forrest; the chairperson of Buccaneers Squash Club, Richard van der Meer; the chairperson of Klein Windhoek Squash Club, Paul de Lange; and the chairperson of Unam Squash Club, Valentine Endjambi.

Koekemoer said the NSA will focus on development during 2022.

"Our focus this year will be on squash development and marketing our sport code. We are affiliated with the African Squash Federation and the World Squash Federation, and are actively involved with stakeholder engagements to unlock much-needed resources to establish squash facilities and enable our players to compete at regional and International levels," he said.

"We are implementing the Professional Squash Association (PSA) ranking system this year and hence players need to actively compete continuously for points, which in turn is linked to the tournament rankings of platinum, gold, silver and bronze. The NSA events (Namibian Nationals, Namibian Open and Top 16) are the platinum events and these tournaments will have the highest points allocated to them. The clubs' Open Championships will be gold events while the B divisions of tournaments will be silver events and the C divisions bronze events," he added.

The first tournament on the calendar is the Visions Open to be hosted by SFC in Swakopmund on 25 and 26 February.

Several more tournaments in Swakopmund and Windhoek have been scheduled throughout the year, while the NSA plans to select Namibian teams to compete in several international events during 2022.

They include the South African Country Districts tournament in Polokwane, South Africa in May; the Growthpoint Interprovincial Tournament in Port Elizabeth, South Africa in July; the World Masters Championships in Wroclaw, Poland in August; and possibly the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England in July and August.

"We are not sure at this point whether we have strong enough players to field for the Commonwealth Games, but we are liaising with the World Squash Federation regarding this," Koekemoer said.