Liberia: First Lady Weah Praised for Support to Bomi County's Development

Bomi County authorities are commending First Lady Clar Marie Weah for her support in improving the lives of less fortunate Liberians especially the people of that Western region county.

Senator Edwin Snowe and the administration of the Bomi County Community College commended Mrs. Weah during her visit to Tubmanburg today (Wednesday, February 2, 2022).

While in Bomi, the First Lady paid the fees of nearly 40 agriculture students at the Bomi County Community College, amounting to 283- thousand LD, and took along contractors for possible commencement of the Blue Lake Resort project.

The students' fees payment, which is being done for the second consecutive semester, is in fulfillment of Mrs. Weah's commitment to assisting underprivileged citizens acquire quality education.

Speaking when he received a check of 1,887 US Dollars from the First Lady's team, the Community College's Acting President Samuel M. Dunbar said Mrs. Weah's assistance to the institution was making a great impact in the lives of students.

In addition to the fees, Mr. Dunbar disclosed that the First Lady has supplied the college's agriculture department with various agricultural tools to enable the students to acquire hands-on knowledge.

Meanwhile, Senator Snowe, who accompanied the First Lady at the Blue Lake, described Mrs. Weah as a "woman of substance who talks less and does more."

Senator Snowe said the First Lady's desire to develop the Blue Lake into a modern resort will greatly boost the infrastructural and economic development of Bomi County.

The First Lady's interest in transforming the Blue Lake into a state-of-the-art resort is part effort to make Liberia an attraction to tourists around the world, something which would boost the country's revenue.

Briefly interacting with journalists, the Bomi County lawmaker said he was convinced that the First Lady's visit to the Blue Lake along with contractors was a clear indication that the project would shortly kickoff.

Like she continues to do in other parts of the country, the First Lady has undertaken several initiatives in Bomi County recently.

The First Lady has also provided health kits and complimentary gifts to women and girls among others.

Senator Snowe assured that the people of Bomi were appreciative of Mrs. Weah's meaningful initiatives as he assured her of their fullest support.