South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Congratulates New Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-SAN Leaders

2 February 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa warmly congratulates Her Majesty Nkosikazi Nomandla Dorothy Mhla of the amaRharhabe Kingdom on her recent election as Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders.

Nkosikazi Mhlauli, who previously served as the Deputy Chairperson of the then National House of Traditional Leaders, was elected unopposed on Tuesday, 25 January 2022.

The President also extends his congratulations to Kgosi Thabo Milton Seatlholo who was elected Deputy Chairperson.

The new Chairperson succeeds Ikosi Sipho Etwell Mahlangu who passed away from COVID-19 complications in July 2022.

The President said: "We welcome Nkosikazi Mhlauli as a leader who has been elected to serve traditional communities and our nation in this distinguished and important role.

"Traditional leaders and communities are vital in shaping our national character and social cohesion, and in building an inclusive economy that draws on and leverages indigenous knowledge systems, customs, land and natural assets shared by traditional communities.

"I congratulate Nkosizaki Mhlauli on her election and look forward to her leadership and the continued contribution of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders to the development of our nation."

President Ramaphosa will officiate the annual Opening of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders in Cape Town on Thursday, 24 February 2022.

