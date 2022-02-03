Zimbabwe: Muzarabani Shortlisted for 2022 IPL Auction

3 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe national cricket team fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani is the only local cricketer to enter the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction set for later this month.

The 2022 IPL player auction will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru with a total of 590 players around the world hoping to be signed up by one of the 10 franchises.

After a consistent run of form for the national team over the last two seasons Muzarabani is the only player who has been shortlisted for the player auction.

Muzarabani, who had a stint in England at county side Northamptonshire, is currently taking part in the on-going Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The tall fast bowler was also signed up for the Abu Dhabi T10 League late last year but did not get clearance from Zimbabwe Cricket to feature in the tournament.

He will be hoping to attract bidders at the upcoming IPL auction which would make him only the fourth Zimbabwean after Tatenda Taibu, Ray Price and Brendan Taylor to be involved with the Indian Premier League.

Taibu played for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008, while off-spinner Price was with the same team in 2011.

Taylor, who was last week handed a three-and-a-half-year ban from the game by the International Cricket Council (ICC) was signed by Sunrisers Hydrebard in 2015 but never played a single match for the franchise.

Meanwhile Zimbabwe will already be represented in this season's IPL by cricket legend Andy Flower, who was appointed the head coach of the new franchise Lucknow Super Giants in December.

