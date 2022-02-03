Nigeria: Cross River - Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Starts 30-Bed Facility 22 Years After

Calabar — The Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar Cross River state has kick-started a 30-bed space facility that comprises an intensive Care Unit, Community clinic, Isolation centre amongst others.

Vanguard learned that the process started in the year 2000 during a visit by the former governor of the state, Mr Donald Duke to the hospital at Calabar road and in his magnanimity "gave" the health institute a land along the Tinapa Business Resort to build its permanent site.

Dr Bassey Edet, Medical Director, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, FNPH, told journalists shortly after the Groundbreaking Ceremony at the permanent site that the facility was part of an effort to broaden access to healthcare especially mental health services.

His words:" We have an all-inclusive facility that will include ICU, community clinic, isolation centre and more. we started this journey as far back as the year 2000 when the then governor visited and saw the need for us to expand because of the condition he saw at the time.

"We have had some detours since then until 2012 when we finally got a final approval before some level of development commenced.

"This expansion and inception of further development on our permanent site is part of an effort to broaden the reach to our people and various communities in the area because from Calabar to Odukpani there is no tertiary institution with such a capacity, so it will serve a lot of people.

"We also want to render medicare especially mental health services including depression, anxiety, sleep disorder and so on. We want to urge the host community to protect the project because it is for the benefit of residents," he said.

On his part, the Chairman of JOHESU, Com. Ken Bassey said the groundbreaking ceremony epitomizes hard work and excellence adding that it will decongest the old site as well as boost the morale of the workers.

"We are glad for this milestone and it epitomizes hard work and excellence, it will go a long way in boosting the morale of the workers and there will be more offices and conducive working space," Bassey said.

FNPH was established in 1903 a d is the oldest mental hospital in Nigeria and has virtually remained in the same location since its establishment 199 years ago.