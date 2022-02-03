Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Signs Bills Establishing 2 More Varsities in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, signed the bills for the establishment of additional two universities in the state.

The institutions are: Lagos State University of Education, LASUED, and Lagos State University of Science and Technology.

Sanwo-Olu, assented to the bills transmitting Lagos State Polytechnic in Ikorodu, Isolo and Surulere campuses to the University of Science and Technology, as well as Adeniran Ogunsanya Colleges of Education, Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe to Lagos State University of Education.

The governor, signed the bills at the Lagos House, Marina, witnessed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), members of the Governing Councils and management staff of the tertiary institutions, among others.

Speaking after the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu, said Lagos and its indigenes have been provided with two additional universities to the existing Lagos State University (LASU), established in 1982 by the first Executive Governor of Lagos State, the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

According to him: "We are doing this very quickly because we need to take this law to the National Universities Commission (NUC), that will do their due diligence and we are believing they will give us a timely approval when all of us will go and receive the certificates for the establishment of the two universities.

"We believe that the transmission would be smooth. We believe that the process would be without any hindrance. We believe that we will do a good job at ensuring that what is best is the only thing that we do for Lagos. I feel so delighted and proud of all of us creating history today and I believe that indeed generations coming after us will remember this very bold, audacious decision that we have taken.

"The two institutions that have now been transmitted into universities are institutions that have produced professionals, students, lecturers among others notable men and women in our society. I feel what we have done is a proper thing for the existing staff, both academic and non-academic and more importantly for the students today and the future students that would be coming in to be able to recreate their future and be in a position that we are turning out the leaders of tomorrow."

Speaking earlier, Wahab said the establishment of LASUED and Lagos State University of Science and Technology, will solve issues relating to admission for Lagos State citizens.

Wahab, also commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for supporting the establishment of the two additional universities.

He also expressed appreciation to the Lagos State House of Assembly, led by Mudashiru Obasa for believing in the proces