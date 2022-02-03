Malawi: U.S.-Based Malawians Reward Flames

A group of football-loving Malawians based in the United States has rewarded the Malawi National football team players with K2.8 million cash for their outstanding performance at the ongoing 2021TotalErnegies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Malawi were booted out in the round of 16 after putting up a sensational performance capped by holding Africa's highest ranked team Senegal in the group stages.

A statement from Football Association of Malawi said the group raised the money through a WhatsApp campaign.

Each player received K95, 000 while the team's equipment manager and security officer got K70,000 each.

Chairperson for the grouping Tonny Chirwa said they gave the players the money as a token of appreciation for a job well done in Cameroon as well as a motivation for them to continue working hard and aim high.

"As group of Malawian football enthusiasts based in the US, we were so impressed with the Flames showing at Afcon and decided to motivate and reward the players to spur them to greater performance .

"The group intends to hold these campaigns on a needs basis because FAM and government alone cannot do everything for the Flames, they need to be helped. Moving forward, this initiative will also be extended to other sporting disciplines in Malawi," said Chirwa.

The Flames qualified for the knockout stages of the competition for the first time ever in their third outing at the AFCON which is currently in the semi-final stages.

Malawi lost 1-0 to Guinea in their first match played on January 10, but recovered to beat Zimbabwe 2-1 on January 14.

The team finished their group stage campaign with a goalless draw against Senegal on January 18, which earned them a spot in the round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

The Flames then lost 2-1 Morocco in the round of 16 and returned home to a Heroes' Welcome on January 28 at Chileka Airport in Blantyre.