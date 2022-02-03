Malawi: Police Impound 16 Bags of Hemp in Nkhata-Bay

Police in Nkhata-Bay district are keeping three men in custody for allegedly being found in possession of 16 bags Cannabis Sativa.

The three are reported to have been on transit to the country's commercial city, Blantyre.

The suspects have been identified as Anderson Chikungu (43) from Chikungu Village Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikwawa district, Mwayi Nahawa (18) of Namakoka Village, Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba district and Samson Mwase (45) of Mtepuka Village, Traditional Authority Mankhambira in Nkhata-Bay district.

Chikungu is a driver, Nahawa a labourer while Mwase is a watchman and they all work with Pallet Kings Company.

Nkhata-Bay Police Publicist, Sergeant Kondwani James, said they received a tip from well-wishers on January 30, 2022 about a lorry registration number MJ 8704; an Ashok Leyland which was loaded with planks and pieces of timber from Vizara Estate with concealed suspicious sealed bags.

"Following the tip, police found the vehicle and managed to arrest the suspects who tactically loaded 16 bags of suspected Cannabis Sativa which were covered with some plunks.

"The suspects have since been charged with an offence of being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa contrary to regulation 4 (a) as read with section 19 of Dangerous Drug Act and they will appear in court soon," explained Sergeant James.

Meanwhile, police have commended members of the community in the district for their support towards ending crime through provision of information.

Police further encourage people in the district to keep on providing important information which may help in dealing with crime.