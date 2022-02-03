Congo-Brazzaville: USAID Announces $400,000 for People Affected By Flooding in Republic of the Congo

2 February 2022
United States Agency for International Development (Washington, DC)

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), provided approximately $400,000 in humanitarian assistance in Fiscal Year 2021 that is now being used to support populations affected by widespread flooding in the Republic of the Congo (RoC). Since late 2021, heavy rainfall and resultant flooding have adversely affected communities in the RoC's Cuvette, Likouala, Plateaux, and Sangha departments.

A rapid response fund designed to carry out quick impact relief efforts following new localized disasters across the East and Central Africa region has enabled USAID's humanitarian partner organizations to swiftly provide critical shelter and water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance for more than 10,000 flood-affected people in RoC.

The United States is the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance to the RoC. USAID has provided $5.2 million for food and nutrition assistance since October 2020. The U.S. stands with communities in the RoC as they recover from these devastating floods and stands ready to provide life-saving assistance.

For the latest updates on USAID's humanitarian assistance in the Republic of the Congo, visit: https://www.usaid.gov/humanitarian-assistance/republic-of-the-congo

