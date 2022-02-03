South Africa: The Zama Zama - Informal Mining 'Unlike Anything Else in the World'

analysis

US-based anthropologist, writer and documentarian Rosalind Morris discussed with Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak the unique world of the zama zama -- migrant workers driven by need and the dream of gold into the depths of SA's abandoned mines.

South African deep-level gold mining is unlike anything else in the world, according to Rosalind Morris, US-based anthropologist, writer and documentarian.

Speaking about the mines in the West Rand and East Rand of Johannesburg during a Daily Maverick webinar on Wednesday, she said, "Those mines, up to 4km deep, really changed what one could imagine mining could be and changed what would be demanded of workers... but they also produce circumstances for informal mining unlike anything else in the world."

The informal miners in this area, many of them migrants from Zimbabwe or Malawi, call themselves the zama zama, meaning the "people who keep on trying" but also "the people who risk things", said Morris. In her documentary, We are Zama Zama, Morris follows the lives of three men seeking gold in the ruins of mines.

"The people with whom I work are those very desperate, self-organised zama zamas, who imagined that this is a way to work for themselves, to express...