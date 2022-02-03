South Africa: A Note On My Breaking the Cultural Boycott Against South Africa

analysis

Janis Ian is an American singer-songwriter who was most commercially successful in the 1960s and 1970s. Her signature songs are the 1966/67 hit 'Society's Child' and 1975 Top Ten single 'At Seventeen', from her LP 'Between the Lines'.

A response to Ryland Fisher's 'cancel culture conundrum' column in Daily Maverick.

Thank you for a balanced and nuanced article on the problem of wanting artists to be "perfect". (And I'm very glad you're clear that "perfect" is subjective, or at least, I thought you were.)

One note on my breaking the cultural boycott against South Africa in the 1980s. I have given, and gave, the matter of cultural boycotts a great deal of thought over the course of my life. When the initial offer was made, I looked at lists of other artists who'd played in South Africa, many of them non-white.

I noted that almost all the artists breaking the boycott played in Sun City and other segregated venues. Accordingly, my contract specified integrated venues, hotels, travel etc. The one time a venue tried to get around it (by putting a rope down the centre of the seating area), we refused to unpack until it was fixed and set a...