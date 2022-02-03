South Africa: A Note On My Breaking the Cultural Boycott Against South Africa

2 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Janis Ian

Janis Ian is an American singer-songwriter who was most commercially successful in the 1960s and 1970s. Her signature songs are the 1966/67 hit 'Society's Child' and 1975 Top Ten single 'At Seventeen', from her LP 'Between the Lines'.

A response to Ryland Fisher's 'cancel culture conundrum' column in Daily Maverick.

Thank you for a balanced and nuanced article on the problem of wanting artists to be "perfect". (And I'm very glad you're clear that "perfect" is subjective, or at least, I thought you were.)

One note on my breaking the cultural boycott against South Africa in the 1980s. I have given, and gave, the matter of cultural boycotts a great deal of thought over the course of my life. When the initial offer was made, I looked at lists of other artists who'd played in South Africa, many of them non-white.

I noted that almost all the artists breaking the boycott played in Sun City and other segregated venues. Accordingly, my contract specified integrated venues, hotels, travel etc. The one time a venue tried to get around it (by putting a rope down the centre of the seating area), we refused to unpack until it was fixed and set a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X