Nigerian Oil Company Confirms Explosion At Its Offshore Facility

Pixabay
(file photo).
3 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Management of Shebah Exploration and Production Company Ltd. (SEPCOL) has confirmed a fire incident at its offshore Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FSPO) facility on Wednesday.

Ikemefuna Okafor, the chief executive officer, SEPCOL (in receivership), confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos.

Mr Okafor said an explosion occurred at the Trinity Spirit FSPO located at the Ukpokiti Terminal in the early hours of Wednesday.

He said: "The cause of the explosion is currently being investigated and we are working with necessary parties to contain the situation.

"At this time, there are no reported fatalities, but we can confirm that there were 10 crew men on board the vessel prior to the incident, and we are prioritising investigations with respect to their safety and security.

"We appreciate the assistance provided to us by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team operating in the nearby Escravos facility and our community stakeholders.

"We also appreciate the fishermen who have been of tremendous assistance since the incident happened."

Mr Okafor said the company has duly notified all relevant authorities and appealed to the members of the public to stay away from the area.

SEPCOL's Crisis Management Team would continue to monitor the situation and provide updates with new information as the investigation evolves, he said.

