South Africa: Experts Push Ramaphosa to Implement Basic Income Support for the Poor

2 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Neesa Moodley

There's a major brouhaha playing out ahead of the president's State of the Nation Address and the Budget Speech later this month. It all revolves around the potential continuation of the special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant and its possible evolution to become a more widespread basic income support to ideally help the country move from historically entrenched social inequalities.

The idea of basic income support (BIS) was first raised in the National Assembly by Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu almost a year ago and it seemed to find favour with all political parties at the time.

Her department, with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Fund, commissioned a study by a panel of experts. That study, the Report into the appropriateness and feasibility of a system of Basic Income Support for South Africa, was published in mid-December.

South Africa's unemployment rate from April to June 2021 was a staggering 48.9%, albeit on the back of Covid-19 lockdowns and retrenchments. However, high unemployment has been the bane of the country for decades. According to Statista, the unemployment rate was 30.2% in 1999, lifting to 33.47% in 2002 before falling to 22.43 % in...

