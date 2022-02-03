Nigeria: I've Killed 20 in Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara - Detained Terrorist

A 25-year-old suspected terrorist, Naziru Sani, has confessed to killing 20 people in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states during attacks on communities in the three states.

He also disclosed that they received between N20,000 and N30,000 each for every successful abduction.

Sani, who is an indigene of Makera village in Tsafe local government of Zamfara State, said the 20 innocent people were killed during attacks on the affected communities.

Responding to questions while being paraded by the Katsina State Police Command, the suspect was also confirmed to be a gang member under the leadership of the notorious kingpin, Bello Turji who has been terrorising the northwest region.

Sani said, "I belong to a terrorists' gang of Bello Turji, who is currently residing in Jangebe forest in Zamfara State. Turji has more than 200 members. I have killed more than 20 people with AK-47s in different attacks. I do receive N20,000 to N30,000 in each operation that we carry out with my leader."

He, however, regretted his action said: "I was on my way to Suleja (Niger State) when policemen arrested me early in the morning in Funtua local government of this state. I left my wife and children in Zamfara".

While parading Sani, alongside other 14 criminals, the command's spokesman Gambo Isah said, police operatives apprehended the suspected terrorist along Jabiri Quarters in the Funtua local government area of the state based on credible information received.