Nigeria: Battling Over 100 Types of Cancer Worldwide

Despite how life-threatening and financially sapping cancer is perceived globally, not many people know that there are over 100 types of cancer bedeviling humanity from diagnosis to treatment through to recovery.

First off, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says cancer is a large group of diseases that can start in almost any organ or tissue of the body when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably, go beyond their usual boundaries to invade adjoining parts of the body and/or spread to other organs.

100 Types of Cancer

Here is a chronological list of the over 100 commonest types of cancer known globally.

Bladder cancer, Breast cancer, colon and rectal cancer, endometrial cancer, kidney cancer, Leukemia, liver cancer, lung, melanoma, Non-Hodgkin cancer, lymphoma cancer, pancreatic cancer, prostate thyroid, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, adolescents cancer, adrenocortical carcinoma, AIDS-related cancers, kaposi Sarcoma (Soft Tissue Sarcoma), AIDS-Related Lymphoma (Lymphoma), Primary CNS Lymphoma, anal cancer.

Appendix cancer (Gastrointestinal Carcinoid tumors), Astrocytomas, Childhood (Brain Cancer), Atypical Teratoid/Rhabdoid tumor, Childhood, Central Nervous System (Brain Cancer), Basal Cell Carcinoma of the Skin - see Skin Cancer, Bile Duct Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Bone Cancer (includes Ewing Sarcoma and Osteosarcoma and Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma) Brain Tumors.

Breast cancer, Bronchial Tumors (Lung cancer), Burkitt Lymphoma - see Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Carcinoid Tumor (Gastrointestinal), Carcinoma of Unknown Primary, Cardiac Tumors, Childhood

Central Nervous System, Atypical Teratoid/Rhabdoid Tumor, Childhood (Brain cancer), Medulloblastoma and Other CNS Embryonal tumors, Childhood (Brain cancer)

Germ Cell Tumor, Primary CNS Lymphoma.

Others include Cervical cancer, Rare Cholangiocarcinoma, Bile Duct Cancer, Chordoma, Bone cancer, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia, Chronic Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Colorectal cancer, Craniopharyngioma, Childhood (Brain cancer), Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma, Lymphoma (Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome), Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS).

Embryonal Tumors, Medulloblastoma and Other Central Nervous System, Endometrial (Uterine cancer), Ependymoma, Esophageal Esthesioneuroblastoma (head and neck cancer), Ewing sarcoma (Bone cancer), Extracranial Germ Cell tumor, Childhood

Extragonadal Germ Cell tumor, Eye cancer, Intraocular Melanoma, Retinoblastoma, Fallopian Tube cancer, Gallbladder cancer

Gastric (Stomach) Gastrointestinal Carcinoid tumor.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST) (Soft Tissue Sarcoma), Germ Cell Tumors

Childhood Central Nervous System Germ Cell tumors, Childhood Extracranial Germ Cell tumors, Extragonadal Germ Cell tumors

Ovarian Germ Cell tumors, Testicular cancer

Gestational Trophoblastic Disease, Hairy Cell Leukemia, Head and Neck cancer, Heart tumors, Childhood Hepatocellular (Liver),

Histiocytosis, Langerhans Cell, Hodgkin Lymphoma, Hypopharyngeal cancer (Head and neck cancer), Intraocular Melanoma

Islet Cell tumors, Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors.

Kaposi Sarcoma (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)

Kidney (Renal Cell) cancer, Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis, Laryngeal Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer) Leukemia, Lip and Oral Cavity cancer (Head and Neck cancer), Liver cancer, Lung cancer (Non-Small Cell, Small Cell, Pleuropulmonary Blastoma, and Tracheobronchial Tumor), Lymphoma.

Melanoma, Intraocular (Eye), Merkel Cell Carcinoma (skin cancer), Mesothelioma, Malignant, Metastatic cancer, Metastatic Squamous neck cancer with Occult Primary, Midline Tract Carcinoma With NUT Gene Changes, Mouth cancer (Head and Neck Cancer), Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Syndromes, Multiple Myeloma/Plasma Cell Neoplasms, Mycosis Fungoides (Lymphoma)

Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Myelodysplastic/Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Myelogenous Leukemia, Chronic (CML), Myeloid Leukemia, Acute (AML), Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Chronic.

Nasal Cavity and Paranasal Sinus Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer), Nasopharyngeal Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer), Neuroblastoma, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Oral Cancer, Lip and Oral Cavity Cancer and Oropharyngeal Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Osteosarcoma and Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma of Bone Treatment

Ovarian Cancer.

Pancreatic Cancer, Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (Islet Cell Tumors)

Papillomatosis (Childhood Laryngeal)

Paraganglioma, Paranasal Sinus and Nasal Cavity Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer), Parathyroid Cancer, Penile Cancer, Pharyngeal Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer), Pheochromocytoma, Pituitary Tumor, Plasma Cell Neoplasm/Multiple Myeloma, Pleuropulmonary Blastoma (Lung Cancer), Pregnancy and Breast Cancer, Primary Central Nervous System (CNS) Lymphoma, Primary Peritoneal Cancer, Prostate Cancer.

Rare Cancers of Childhood, Rectal Cancer

Recurrent Cancer, Renal Cell (Kidney) Cancer, Retinoblastoma

Rhabdomyosarcoma, Childhood (Soft Tissue Sarcoma), Salivary Gland Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer) Sarcoma Childhood Rhabdomyosarcoma (Soft Tissue Sarcoma), Childhood Vascular Tumors (Soft Tissue Sarcoma), Ewing Sarcoma (Bone Cancer), Kaposi Sarcoma (Soft Tissue Sarcoma), Osteosarcoma (Bone Cancer), Soft Tissue Sarcoma,Uterine Sarcoma, Sézary Syndrome (Lymphoma), Skin Cancer, Small Cell Lung Cancer, Small Intestine Cancer, Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Skin, Squamous Neck Cancer with Occult Primary, Metastatic (Head and Neck Cancer)

Stomach (Gastric) Cancer.

T-Cell Lymphoma, Cutaneous - see Lymphoma (Mycosis Fungoides and Sèzary Syndrome), Testicular Cancer, Throat Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer), Nasopharyngeal Cancer, Oropharyngeal Cancer, Hypopharyngeal Cancer, Thymoma and Thymic Carcinoma, Thyroid Cancer, Tracheobronchial Tumors (Lung Cancer).

Others include Transitional Cell Cancer of the Renal Pelvis and Ureter (Kidney (Renal Cell) Cancer), ⁴Carcinoma of Ureter and Renal Pelvis, Transitional Cell Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Uterine Sarcoma, Vaginal Cancer, Vascular Tumors (Soft Tissue Sarcoma), Vulvar Cancer, Wilms Tumor, and Other Childhood Kidney Tumors.

However, five types of cancers are undeniably the deadliest and most common worldwide. Research shows. They are: Breast cancer, cervical, prostate, liver, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Global Statistics for Five Deadliest Cancers

In 2017, the World Health Organisation (WHO) showed that 2.26 million cases of breast cancer were recorded; lung cancer had 2.21 million cases; colon and rectum cancer had 1.93 million cases; prostate had 1.41 million cases; skin (non-melanoma) had 1.20 million cases; and stomach cancer 1.09 million cases.

Statistics in Nigeria

In its five years prevalence in 2020, Globacon revealed that Nigeria recorded 14,274 deaths to breast cancer; Prostate had 8,517 deaths; Cervix uteri had 7,968; Non-Hodgkin lymphoma had 4,732; Liver had 5,046; and 2,504 people died to Leukaemia.

