Nigeria: NNPC 'Ll Take Nigeria Out of Energy Poverty in Four Years, Says Kyari

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has expressed optimism that with the various initiatives being implemented by the company in the oil and gas industry, Nigeria would be out of energy poverty in the next three to four years.

Kyari stated this yesterday in his acceptance speech, shortly after he was conferred with an honorary Doctorate Degree by the Federal University of Technology, Minna, for his contributions to national development.

The award recognises the achievements of Nigerians that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in their organisation and the economy.

The NNPC boss said the company would continue to serve Nigerians in an accountable and transparent manner that will deliver value to the country.

Kyari who stated that 50 per cent of Nigeria's population does not have access to energy, added that the NNPC was about to change that narrative with its enormous energy, particularly gas resources.

He said gas resources have the capacity to deliver the country and build the infrastructure that can stimulate economic prosperity.

He told the gathering that no country could become prosperous without energy, adding that the NNPC was the only vehicle that Nigeria has today to get to the position of economic development and prosperity.

He said: "The only way this company can serve Nigerians is to be accountable to them, transparent to them, and make them know that everything we are doing is to make this company deliver value to the country.

"You may also recall that energy is everything. There is no country can develop economically and have prosperity except you have energy.

"Therefore, this company is the only vehicle that we have today that can help us get to the position of economic development and prosperity.

"As we speak today, there is abject energy poverty, and of course over 50 per cent of our population do not have access to energy.

"But this can change because we have enormous energy particularly gas resources that we can deliver into our country and build the infrastructure that we are trying to build so that in another three to four years, this country will not be in a position of poverty.

"While recognising that there are issues around energy transition that is going on, the first challenge that we have is to resolve the issue around energy poverty that we have to deal with."

Kyari commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the privilege of appointing him as the GMD of NNPC, stating that the president has never interfered in the decision-making process of the company.

"I'm grateful for this opportunity by the president to be appointed as the CEO of NNPC Ltd. It's a privilege because the president didn't just appoint me, he allowed me to make decisions without any interference.

"And that will explain how we are able, with my team, to do the best that we can, so that this company that belongs to the 200 million Nigerians serve the 200 million Nigerians," he added.

According to the organisers of the award, since Kyari's appointment as the 19th GMD of the NNPC in July 2019, the industry has recorded outstanding achievements.

They noted that in the last two years, Kyari had spearheaded the automation of the NNPC's processes and systems; reduced its costs of operations and reposition the company to the path where it will deliver value to Nigerians, in line with his management vision.

He was also instrumental in the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which has placed huge responsibility on the NNPC to do things differently and be much more accountable to its shareholders -the over 200 million Nigerians.

Kyari has continued to seamlessly transform the operations of the NNPC, including deepening domestic gas utilization, rehabilitation of the nation's refineries and public disclosure of NNPC accounts, the first in NNPC's 44 years of existence.