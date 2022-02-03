Nigeria: Senator Laments Boko Haram Killings of 32 Farmers, 11 Security Men in Niger

Also yesterday, the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa condemned the separate attacks on Shiroro and Paikoro local government areas of Niger State between Friday and Saturday last week. The All Progressives Congress, Senator representing Niger East, said the fresh attacks carried out by elements of Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa, led to the killing of 11 security agents and several peasant farmers.

He said they were attacked and wounded with wanton destruction of property, just as residents of the areas said at least 32 persons were killed overall across the affected communities.

In a statement in Abuja, Musa who described the massive killing and wanton destruction of property as too many, disheartening, sad and unfortunate, called on the armed forces to re-strategise and double their operational methods.

The APC National Chairmanship aspirant reiterated his call on the Federal Government to come to the rescue of the state.

He also called on residents of the affected communities in Galadiman Kogo and Kuchi in Shiroro and Munya local government areas to always provide security agencies with credible information in order to nip the menace in the bud.

Musa urged the federal government, security agencies and the state government should not leave any stone unturned in their efforts at ridding Niger State of crime.

Musa also called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali and other security agencies to intensify their efforts by investigating the masterminds of the killings and make them face the full wrath of the law in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

Meanwhile, the Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State has rejected the claim by the Niger State Government that villagers' complacency and lack of pro activeness was the reason behind the Galadima Kogo massacre describing governments position as, "an outright insult to our collective sensibilities."

A statement jointly signed by Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki and Bello Ibrahim Co- Conveners of the Concerned Shiroro Youths said the claim by government was also, "a futile attempt to cover up the visible mess perpetrated by Government officials."