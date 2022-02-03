Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 65 Infections Wednesday

Nigeria's infection toll from the disease has increased to 253,405 cases, while the fatality toll still remains at 3,136.

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 65 coronavirus infections across six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in its latest statistics released late Wednesday night, noted that Nigeria's infection toll from the disease has increased to 253,405 cases, while the fatality toll still stands at 3,136.

The disease centre added that a total of 229,676 people have been successfully treated and discharged since the outbreak in the country, while 20,560 people are still down with the virus.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, topped the chart with 19 cases, followed by Kano and Rivers States with 16 and 12 cases, respectively.

FCT recorded 11 cases, while Kaduna and Niger States reported four and two cases, respectively.

While Delta State ranked last on the log with a single case, the NCDC noted that the trio of Nasarawa, Sokoto and Zamfara states reported that they recorded no cases on Wednesday.