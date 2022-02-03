Namibia: Justice Staff Implored to Smart Up

Justice minister Yvonne Dausab has implored staff to think of the legacy they want to leave behind by working very hard.

Speaking at the ministry's official year opening yesterday, she said employees should understand their individual roles, and why they are in the public service.

"Our work should equip the next justice generation to outdo the work we are doing today. I want you to think of what you can do differently that would enhance the service you are giving, and the impact you will have on Namibian society," urged Dausab.

She further noted that trust is an important element within any organisation as it forms part and parcel of the overall objectives.

"I believe 2022 would be a year of opportunities. How you pace and place yourself would be important. Thus, it is our responsibility to find solutions to our problems as a collective," said Dausab.

Echoing similar sentiments as Dausab, Prosecutor General Martha Imalwa said employees should stop cheating government.

"We don't work. People are hiding behind Covid. Some people say they are working from home, but they are just on holiday. Let us stop cheating the ministry, vakwetu!" she stressed.

Imalwa also advised the justice team to desist from corrupt practices, saying it erodes the trust the public has in the ministry.

The ministry is tasked to administer justice, and the public should see that justice is truly being done as the aim of the ministry is to serve the Namibian people, she added.

"As a ministry, we have a lot of achievements, but they go unreported. It is not that they are not important, but it is because there is a shortage of personnel, something which needs to be addressed," noted Imalwa.

Speaking at the same event, Master of the High Court director Elsie Beukes said as employees, they do not feel appreciated.

"We do not feel appreciated. The fuel price and repo rate have increased. But our salaries remain stuck somewhere. But all in all, we show up and work," she stated.

Beukes said most of the ministry's personnel work very hard, despite many challenges.

"As for the deadwood, you are not only cheating government, but you are also cheating yourself because what you do today counts for tomorrow," she noted.