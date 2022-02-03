Zimbabwe: Self-Styled Prophet Up for Car Theft

A 34-year-old self-styled Murehwa prophet has been arrested on allegations of stealing a Toyota Belta worth US$4 000, belonging to a client during a cleansing ceremony on a mountain in Mutoko.

Micah Chiremba of Chirova Village, Chief Murape, Chinamhora was arrested by police in Murehwa after they had mounted a roadblock along the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway on Tuesday.

Investigations revealed that Chiremba met the victim, a woman at Mutoko Business Centre after they had made some arrangements for spiritual deliverance.

The two then drove to Mutemwa Mountain for some prayer sessions where Chiremba later covered the woman with a black and white cloth before ordering her to pray for herself.

He then took advantage of the situation to steal the car keys and a wallet before driving off unnoticed.

Chiremba ferried some passengers, including a police officer in plain clothes at the business centre and drove towards Harare.

The police officer noticed Chiremba's bad driving and notified detectives from Murehwa who then mounted a roadblock leading to his arrest.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho confirmed the arrest.

"On February 1, 2022, the accused person, a self-styled prophet met the complainant at Mutoko Business Centre in fulfilment to their prior arrangements for a spiritual deliverance ceremony. The two, using complainant's vehicle drove to Mutemwa Mountain and upon arrival, the complainant parked at the foot of the mountain and the two proceeded to the top of the mountain for the prayer sessions.

"The accused person ordered the complainant to remove her shoes and leave her belongings outside the shrine in line with dictates of the shrine. The accused person went on to perform the allegedly spiritual deliverance before covering the complainant with a black and white cloth and ordered the complainant to pray for herself," she said.

She said while the victim was praying, the accused person sneaked away, searched the complainant's handbag and stole car keys, a cellphone and a wallet with personal documents.

He proceeded to the parked vehicle and drove off towards Harare.

"Along the way, the accused person picked passengers at Mutoko Business Centre. His driving conduct was bad and this prompted one of the passengers who happened to be a police officer to become suspicious.

"She alerted detectives from CID Murewa who mounted a roadblock and intercepted the vehicle. The accused was arrested and the vehicle recovered. The accused person is set to appear at Murewa Magistrates Court on 03 February 2022," Detective Insp Chinho said.

She urged members of the public to be wary of criminals who masquerade as self-styled prophets and duping unsuspecting victims of their properties and hard earned cash.