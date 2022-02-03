Rwanda: APR Turn Focus to Rutsiro After Mukura Defeat

3 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

APR FC travel to Rubavu as they look to get back to winning ways ahead of Friday's league clash against Rutsiro FC at Umuganda Stadium.

The defending champions on Wednesday suffered a 1-0 defeat to Mukura Victory Sports in a game that saw their 50-match unbeaten run come to an end.

It was APR FC's first league defeat under Moroccan Adil Mohamed Erradi since he was appointed club head coach in July 2019.

The tactician now turns his focus to Rutsiro as he bids to extend his side's lead on the table to five points should the army side beat the Rutsiro-based club.

The game will be played a day before in-form Marine FC host struggling Espoir at the same venue.

Marines are eighth on the table with 21 points and will be hoping for three more points that would see them leapfrog Mukura, Police and Musanze, who are tied with 23 points.

Thursday, February 3

Marine v Espoir FC, 3pm

at Umuganda Stadium

Friday, February 4

Rutsiro FC v APR FC, 3pm

at Umuganda Stadium

