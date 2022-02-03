Rwanda: South Sudanese Basketball Star Kuany Lauds Rwandan Team

3 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

South Sudanese basketball star Kuany Ngor Nguany has praised Rwanda for developing basketball and being on trajectory to be one of the best in Africa.

Kuany who plays for Vrijednosnice Osijek in Croatia is pleased with the exploits of the Rwanda national basketball team and he is looking forward to facing them this month in the 2023 Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

"Kudos to Rwanda for what they are doing with their basketball programme. It's great to see. We are looking forward to playing them. They are always ready and play hard whether they are up and down, " Kuany told FIBA

"We know it's going to be a dogfight," he added. "They have improved so much since the last time we played them. They have a veteran team and we need to take care of that game before we think about Tunisia."

South Sudan are in the same Group with Rwanda, Tunisia and Cameroon for the qualifiers which begin from February 25 to February 27.

Kuany, who averages 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals will be the key man for the South Sudanese team.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X