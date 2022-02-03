Rwanda: South Sudanese Basketball Star Kuany Lauds Rwandan Team

South Sudanese basketball star Kuany Ngor Nguany has praised Rwanda for developing basketball and being on trajectory to be one of the best in Africa.

Kuany who plays for Vrijednosnice Osijek in Croatia is pleased with the exploits of the Rwanda national basketball team and he is looking forward to facing them this month in the 2023 Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

"Kudos to Rwanda for what they are doing with their basketball programme. It's great to see. We are looking forward to playing them. They are always ready and play hard whether they are up and down, " Kuany told FIBA

"We know it's going to be a dogfight," he added. "They have improved so much since the last time we played them. They have a veteran team and we need to take care of that game before we think about Tunisia."

South Sudan are in the same Group with Rwanda, Tunisia and Cameroon for the qualifiers which begin from February 25 to February 27.

Kuany, who averages 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals will be the key man for the South Sudanese team.