Kenya: EALA MP Florence Jematiah to Be Charged With Incitement

Nairobi — East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Florence Jematiah Sergon will on Thursday be charged with incitement to violence following remarks she made in Baringo.

According to the National police Service (NPS), “She was arrested on yesterday (Wednesday) and placed in custody at the Kabarnet Police Station.”

During the rally, the EALA MP allegedly threatened to conduct a funds drive to arm the locals to defend themselves in the wake of increased banditry attacks in the region.

“Today we need a pay bill number, and I am volunteering today we want to purchase guns. All the households from Muchongoi all the way to Baringo North in the border we need to be given guns. If people can afford motorcycles, then they can afford buying a gun,” Jematia had stated.

She further pointed out that local leaders including the area women representative should set aside funds to go towards the campaign to arm themselves adding that the government had failed to protect them.

“We want to contribute to protect our people. The government is nowhere to be seen. The security officers are standing over there wearing bullet proof vests and protective helmets, what about the common Wananchi?” she posed.

She added that there was no point carrying out development projects while the major issue affecting them was insecurity.

The North Rift region has suffered perennial conflicts pitying different communities which has led to loss of hundreds of lives.

The conflict has largely been blamed on the lack of adequate resources such water and pasture, cattle rustling and political differences.

Five days ago, on January 29, the National Council of NGOs and its Peace stakeholders condemned the insecurity and frequent killings in the Kerio valley region and other parts of the country.

The NGO Council through its national chairman Stephen Cheboi urged the local leadership to take necessary steps and actions towards realization of peace in the Kerio valley.