Kenya: EALA MP Florence Jematiah to Be Charged With Incitement

3 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Florence Jematiah Sergon will on Thursday be charged with incitement to violence following remarks she made in Baringo.

According to the National police Service (NPS), “She was arrested on yesterday (Wednesday) and placed in custody at the Kabarnet Police Station.”

During the rally, the EALA MP allegedly threatened to conduct a funds drive to arm the locals to defend themselves in the wake of increased banditry attacks in the region.

“Today we need a pay bill number, and I am volunteering today we want to purchase guns. All the households from Muchongoi all the way to Baringo North in the border we need to be given guns. If people can afford motorcycles, then they can afford buying a gun,” Jematia had stated.

She further pointed out that local leaders including the area women representative should set aside funds to go towards the campaign to arm themselves adding that the government had failed to protect them.

“We want to contribute to protect our people. The government is nowhere to be seen. The security officers are standing over there wearing bullet proof vests and protective helmets, what about the common Wananchi?” she posed.

She added that there was no point carrying out development projects while the major issue affecting them was insecurity.

The North Rift region has suffered perennial conflicts pitying different communities which has led to loss of hundreds of lives.

The conflict has largely been blamed on the lack of adequate resources such water and pasture, cattle rustling and political differences.

Five days ago, on January 29, the National Council of NGOs and its Peace stakeholders condemned the insecurity and frequent killings in the Kerio valley region and other parts of the country.

The NGO Council through its national chairman Stephen Cheboi urged the local leadership to take necessary steps and actions towards realization of peace in the Kerio valley.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X